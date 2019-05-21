/ / / Canada, Mexico Drop Red Meat Tariffs

Mexico and Canada have rewarded the Trump administration’s removal of tariffs on their steel exports by rescinding their tariffs on American red meat.

Canada will immediately remove its 10% duty on prepared beef products, and Mexico will rescind its 20% tariff on American pork. Both measures were retaliation for America’s imposition in March 2018 of 10% duties on imported aluminum and 25% on steel. In addition, Mexico is lifting a duty on American cheese. The mutual dropping of tariffs is seen as an important step toward ratification of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, the Trump administration’s replacement for the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

Meat and dairy industry representatives hailed the trade-war truce. “Dairy farmers have much to celebrate, with the resumption of normal business with our largest export partner,” said Jim Mulhern, president of the National Milk Producers Federation.