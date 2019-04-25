/ / / Cibus Tec Is Italian for Food Processing Innovation

Cibus Tec 2019, Italy's main international food & beverage manufacturing exposition, will resume its triennial run this Oct. 22-25 at Fiere di Parma expo hall in Parma, Italy.

Cibus Tec is one of Koelnmesse's European trade shows (like (Anuga and Anuga FoodTec), and it draws heavily on the south-central portion of Europe, especially Italy – which is home to many fine purveyors of food, as well as the ingredients and technologies to make it. The show notes it's "the international food processing and packaging exhibition from the heart of the Italian food Valley."

For North American food processors, its six exhibit halls are good exposure to central Europe's manufacturing and packaging technologies as well as ingredients. Likewise, for equipment manufacturers, the surrounding area is full of potential purchasers of advanced equipment.

Past shows have drawn 35,000-plus visitors and 1,030 exhibitors, both camps coming from across Europe as well as the rest of the world. There also is a technical program of workshops and highly automated demonstration working lines.

To attend or exhibit, the North American contact is in Chicago: Kate Freeman at 773-326-9928 (k.freeman@koelnmessenafta.com).