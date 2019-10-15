/ / / Coca-Cola Brings Energy Drink to U.S.

Coca-Cola is entering the energy-drink space in the U.S. with plans to bring its company-branded drink here from overseas.

The company announced plans to roll out Coca-Cola Energy in the U.S. starting Jan. 1. The drink, which was introduced in the UK, Australia and 23 other countries earlier this year, features 114mg of caffeine per 12-ounce serving, along with guarana extracts and B vitamins.

Coca-Cola Energy will be available in regular, cherry and zero-calorie versions. The strategy is to brand it as a Coca-Cola product to emphasize the similarity in taste with the flagship beverage.

The introduction of Coca-Cola Energy overseas led to tensions with Monster Beverages, second in the category, in which Coca-Cola has a 16.7% stake with a distribution agreement. Coca-Cola won an arbitration case over the rollout earlier this year.