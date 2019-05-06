/ / / Conagra Sells Italian Frozen Meals Unit

Food Processing

By Pan Demetrakakes, Senior Editor

May 06, 2019

Conagra Brands is divesting an Italy-based unit that makes and distributes frozen pasta and other products in the U.S. and Europe.

Conagra is selling its Gelit unit to a consortium of three Italian investment firms. Terms were not disclosed.

Gelit, which makes frozen pasta, ready meals and crepes, had started as a unit of Barilla and was sold in 2012 to Ralcorp, which later became part of Conagra. The divestiture is part of Conagra’s strategy of concentrating on core brands.

