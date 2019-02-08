/ / / Conagra to Shut Pinnacle Ops in Colo.

Conagra Brands has revealed plans to close the Boulder, Colo. operations of Pinnacle Foods, which it acquired last year, continuing its shuttering of Pinnacle’s facilities and layoffs of its employees.

About 100 positions will be eliminated with the Boulder closing, which comes on the heels of Conagra’s announcement that it will shut down two of Pinnacle’s New Jersey offices with the loss of about 500 jobs.

Conagra’s $10.9 billion acquisition of Pinnacle, finalized in October, brought in brands including Birds Eye, Wishbone and Log Cabin. The Boulder operations also comprised Boulder Brands, a line of better-for-you gluten-free and vegan products that included Evol and Udi’s.

In a statement, Conagra said that it needed to consolidate operations to increase efficiency for innovation and brand-building