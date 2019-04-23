/ / / Constellation Buys Mezcal Distiller

Constellation Brands has taken a minority interest in a craft distiller of premium mezcal.

Constellation announced April 16 that it has bought a stake in the parent company of Mezcal El Silencio, which it describes as “a specially crafted, Los Angeles-based mezcal label and leader in the category.” The size of the stake and the amount of the investment were not disclosed.

The investment was made through Constellation’s venture capital group, which serves to identify and invest in premium emerging brands. Based in Los Angeles, El Silencio markets mezcal produced in the Mexican state of Oaxaca. Mezcal is liquor made from agave plants, the most popular variety of which is tequila. According to Constellation, mezcal is one of the fastest-growing liquors in America, growing 32.4% from 2017 to 2018.

“Constellation’s trailblazing vision, pioneering practices, genuine passion for craft spirits, and appreciation for creativity made this more of a love story than a business transaction,” Fausto Zapata, CEO and co-founder of Mezcal El Silencio, said in a statement. “Connecting with the Constellation team the way in which we did was the real driver in this collaboration, as we realized that both companies are made from the same DNA.”