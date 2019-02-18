/ / / Detroit Bars Told to Stop CBD Drinks

Several establishments in the Detroit area have been ordered by local authorities to stop serving drinks with added cannabidiol (CBD), an ingredient derived from cannabis.

The Detroit Free Press reports that at least five bars and restaurants were notified this month by county and city health authorities that CBD is not allowed as an ingredient in foods or beverages under current federal regulations. The establishments had started selling alcoholic beverages with CBD a few weeks ago.

CBD is not psychoactive and is usually derived from industrial hemp, which was legalized in the United States under federal legislation passed in December. While not intoxicating, CBD is said to relieve pain and have other health benefits.

Almost all products currently marketed with CBD are classified as dietary supplements. CBD is not recognized as safe by the FDA, meaning it can’t be used in foods or beverages without case-by-case agency approval.

That situation was the basis of the warning letters sent by health departments of Oakland County and the city of Detroit. The letters didn’t threaten penalties, but ordered them to correct the situation within 10 days.