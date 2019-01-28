European Pet Food, Vegetable Firms Coming to U.S.
Jan 28, 2019
A couple of European food processors have announced plans to establish facilities in the U.S.
Germany’s Saturn Petcare, the largest private-label pet food manufacturer in Europe, will spend $38 million to buy and adapt a plant in Terre Haute, Ind. The 350,000-square-foot facility will produce wet cat and dog food in aluminum trays starting in June 2020, employing up to 200.
Saturn Petcare, based in Bremen, announced its plan at a ceremony in which it unveiled a commemorative label dedicated to Henry, the miniature schnauzer belonging to Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb.
Meanwhile, Bonduelle Group, a French vegetable processor, is in negotiations to buy a frozen food packaging plant from Seneca Foods. The plant, in Lebanon, Pa., has seven packaging lines and was built in 2008.
