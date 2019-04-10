/ / / Fairlife To Build Dairy Plant in Arizona

Fairlife LLC, maker of ultra-filtered milk products, plans to build a $200 million, 300,000-sq.-ft. plant and distribution center in Goodyear, Ariz., that should be on line in the second half of 2020.

Fairlife, which is a partnership between Coca-Cola Co. and Select Milk Producers, currently produces dairy-based beverages at its production plant in Coopersville, Mich. This new plant, in a suburb of Phoenix, should create 140 jobs.

The Goodyear plant will both manufacture and distribute Fairlife-branded ultra-filtered milk, Core Power high-protein milk shakes, Yup single-serve flavored milks, Fairlife Smart Snacks (milk with honey and oats) and Fairlife Nutrition Plan products. Fairlife ultra-filtered milk was one of IRI's New Product Pacesetters from 2016.

Milk will be sourced from numerous dairy farmers in the Goodyear area, but they will be required to follow Fairlife's responsible animal care and sustainable farming practices, founding principles of the company.

Fairlife uses a patented filtration process that concentrates some of milk’s natural nutrients, while filtering out lactose and reducing sugars.

Select Milk Producers also is in a partnership building a $425 million plant for cheese and whey products in St. Johns, Mich., expected to be operational at the end of 2020.