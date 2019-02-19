/ / / Flowers Foods Names New CEO

Flowers Foods, the bakery that owns the Wonder and Taskykake brands, has named a new chief.

Ryals McMullian, who joined Flowers in 2003, now holds the role of chief operating officer, created for him last summer. He will become president and CEO in May.

McMullian will succeed Allen Shiver, who has been with Flowers since 1978 and has served as its president and CEO since 2013. Shiver is retiring.

“Ryals has been a driving force behind the effort to grow the company into new areas we believe can enhance shareholder value and strengthen our competitive position,” Benjamin Griswold IV, presiding director of Flowers' board, said in a statement.

McMullian was tasked in 2016 with directing Project Centennial, Flowers’ strategic initiative to strengthen its four core brands: Wonder, Tastykake, Dave’s Killer Bread and Nature’s Own.