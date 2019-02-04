Former Hormel CEO Dies
Feb 04, 2019
A former chairman and CEO of Hormel Foods has passed away, the company announced Feb. 1.
Dick Knowlton, a 41-year Hormel veteran, became president and chief operations officer in 1979, and CEO and chairman of the board two years later. He retired as CEO in 1993 and as chairman in 1995.
Knowlton, a native of Austin, Minn., where Hormel’s headquarters is located, is survived by his wife Nancy and four children.
