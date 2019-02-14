/ / / Foster Farms Promotes New CEO

Foster Farms has promoted Dan Huber, a 23-year company veteran, to be its new CEO, effective immediately.

Huber, who joined the California-based poultry processor in 1996, had been serving as chief operations officer. He replaces Laura Flanagan, CEO since August 2016, who “resigned to pursue other opportunities,” according to a company press release.

Huber worked for Oscar Meyer and other Kraft Foods units before joining Foster Farms.

“Dan is uniquely qualified to lead Foster Farms,” board chairman Terry Martin said in a statement. “He brings over 23 years of agribusiness, supply chain, food production, food safety, and branded sales management experience to this position.”