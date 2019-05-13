/ / / Food Processing and Influential Women in Manufacturing Partner for Career Development and Gender Diversity Survey

Each year, Food Processing generates an annual report on the state of job satisfaction and compensation happiness. You can read the 2018 report here. It's a great survey, done annually, that provides a lot of great benchmarking data for the entire food and beverage manufacturing industry.

We're still doing that survey again this year; however, from the same group that brought the Influential Women in Manufacturing (IWIM) recognition award comes a new survey that looks at career development and gender diversity.

The IWIM survey is looking at the entire realm of manufacturing—whether you're in food or pharma, discrete manufacturing, technology, oil and gas, or chemical—the anonymous survey asks how you feel your company is helping you (or has helped) in your career development. It also looks at topics such as work/life balance and gender diversity at manufacturing companies.

You needn't be at the executive level to complete the survey, nor do you need to be a woman. Both men and women—from entry-level to leadership—are encouraged to complete the survey. The results of the survey will be turned into a Special Report available for download in fall 2019.

If you have a few minutes and some feedback, please consider completing the anonymous survey.

To learn more about the survey or the Influential Women in Manufacturing program, visit their website.