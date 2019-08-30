/ / / General Mills Makes Leadership Changes

General Mills is making several changes to its senior leadership team, one effected by a retirement and others relating to the sudden interest in pet foods.

Don Mulligan, who has been with General Mills for 21 years in various finance leadership roles and currently is chief financial officer, will transition to an advisory capacity effective Feb. 1, 2020, and will retire on June 1, 2020.

Kofi Bruce, currently controller, was promoted to Vice President of Financial Operations on Sept. 1, and will succeed Mulligan as CFO next February. Bruce joined General Mills in 2009, following 10 years of experience in various finance leadership roles at Ford Motor Co. and Ecolab.

In the new Pet segment, Billy Bishop, who co-founded Blue Buffalo with his father and brother in 2002 and currently is Group President-Pet segment, will be renamed Founder & Brand Advisor for the Pet segment effective Jan. 1. 2020, stepping away from day-to-day management. General Mills acquired the premium pet food company in 2018.

Bethany Quam, Group President-Europe & Australia segment, will be appointed Group President-Pet segment, effective Oct. 1. She's been with General Mills since 1993.

Dana McNabb, President-U.S. Cereal will be replace Quam as Group President-Europe & Australia segment. She's been with General Mills for 20 years.