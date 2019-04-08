/ / / Godiva Names New Americas Chief

Godiva Chocolatier, one of the largest brands of specialty chocolate, has a new chief for its Americas business.

Caroline Le Roch comes to the confectioner after 13 years at L’Occitaine, an online personal-care products company, where she rose to become interim managing director. Her duties at Godiva will include accelerating its distribution channels, entering new geographies and launching new Godiva Cafés in key markets.

“We are excited to add Caroline's incredible leadership and market knowledge to our team," Godiva CEO Annie Young-Scrivner said in a statement. “She has extensive experience in building and leading high-performing teams across channels and geographies, which will be invaluable to us as we grow our business fivefold over the next six years.”

Godiva, a Belgian confectioner, became a worldwide brand after its 1967 acquisition by Campbell Soup. Campbell sold it in 2008 to Yildiz Holding of Turkey, which folded it in 2016 into pladis, a food company that also comprises United Biscuits, Ulker and DeMet’s Candy Co.