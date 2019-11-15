/ / / Golden State Foods Promotes Two

Foodservice supplier Golden State Foods has named a new chief operating officer and president of its international business group.

Effective immediately, Brian Dick was named COO and corporate executive vice president, with responsibility for all global operations, including food manufacturing and logistics groups. Dick joined Golden State Foods in 1999 as business development manager for GSF Egypt and has served as group vice president of sales and marketing, and senior corporate vice president and president of global manufacturing.

Campbell Cooper is the new head of GSF’s international business group. Cooper, who joined the company in 2018, will oversee operations in Asia, Australia, New Zealand and the Middle East.

GSF is a major supplier to McDonald’s and other quick service restaurants. A private company, GSF ranked 88th in Food Processing’s Top 100 for 2018 with an estimated $1 billion in food sales.