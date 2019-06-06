/ / / Great Lakes Cheese Breaks Ground on Addition

Great Lakes Cheese, a cheese manufacturer and packaging company, broke ground May 15 on a doubling of its manufacturing and warehouse space plus a new corporate headquarters, all in Troy, Ohio.

An additional 290,000 sq. ft. is being added to its production space there. The company currently employs more than 650 employees in Ohio, and expects to hire an additional 400 over the coming years as a direct result of these projects. The company has seven other facilities across the U.S. with a total of 3,100 employees.

Cost of the projects were not divulged, but the company did acknowledge $10.143 million in assistance from JobsOhio and the State of Ohio.