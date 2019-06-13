/ / / Hain Celestial Hires Kevin McGahren as President-North America

Hain Celestial Group in May hired Kevin McGahren as president-North America.

He most recently was CEO of Dancing Deer Baking Co., a private equity-backed natural dessert and snack company. He also served as president of American Beverage Corp. and was president and founder of Panos Brands, a specialty and natural foods company.

Earlier in his career, he worked for Kraft Foods, including as vice president of marketing for Nabisco Cookies, one of Kraft's largest brands.

Hain Celestial is undergoing a restructuring under new CEO that in the past month resulted in the sale of its Poultry Unit and its WestSoy Plant-Based Protein Business (except soy milk).