/ / / Halo Top to join Blue Bunny in Wells Lineup

The parent of Blue Bunny ice cream is continuing its acquisition strategy by buying Halo Top, a brand of low-calorie ice cream.

Wells Enterprises is acquiring Halo Top from Eden Creamery LLC. The sale is expected to be completed this month. Terms were not disclosed.

This is the second major acquisition by Wells in five months. On April 15, it announced the purchase of Fieldbrook Foods, a Northeast regional processor. The new purchase will cement Wells’ position as the No. 2 U.S. ice cream processor, behind Unilever.

“Halo Top disrupted the ice cream category by providing a high protein, low sugar, low calorie dessert that gave consumers a reason to purchase ice cream as a treat again....We feel it is a good fit for the Wells portfolio as we look to broaden our offerings for consumers,” Mike Wells, CEO and president of Wells Enterprises, said in a statement.