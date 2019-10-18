/ / / Hearthside Promotes Metzger to CEO

Hearthside Food Solutions has promoted Chuck Metzger to CEO, replacing founder Richard Scalise.

Hearthside, a contract manufacturer of foods including nutrition and energy bars, snacks, cookies, crackers and more, moved Metzger up to the CEO slot from his position of chief operating officer. Metzger had been COO of Greencore USA and Peacock Foods, acquired by Hearthside last year, before joining Hearthside in 2017. He also worked as VP of manufacturing for Coca-Cola and senior director of manufacturing strategy for Kraft Foods. Scalise will remain as Hearthside’s board chairman.

“I am proud of the business we have built over the last 10 years and excited to have such an operationally talented leader in Chuck Metzger to lead Hearthside in this next chapter of growth,” Scalise said in a statement.

Hearthside was ranked 45th on Food Processing’s Top 100 list this year, with $2.8 billion in food sales.