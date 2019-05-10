/ / / Hershey to Expand Plant for $104 Million

Hershey has announced plans to spend $104 million to expand its plant in Stuarts Draft, Va., increasing production capacity for Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

The plan will add 110,000 square feet to the Stuarts Draft plant, including a 46,000-square-foot standalone building dedicated to roasting peanuts. The new capacity will also provide roasted peanuts and peanut butter for other Hershey facilities.

The expansion will add 65 new jobs, with Virginia kicking in $1 million in grants, as well as various tax exemptions and credits.