/ / / Hometown Food Acquires Two Brands from Hain Celestial

Hometown Food Co., which was formed in June 2018 by investment firm Brynwood Partners, made a small acquisition in the healthy foods space.

Arrowhead Mills and SunSpire brands were acquired from Hain Celestial Group for $15 million. The transaction includes a manufacturing facility in Hereford, TX and its employees.

Arrowhead Mills makes baking and breakfast products. SunSpire is a producer of "wholesome" chocolates, both chocolate candy and baking chocolate.

Hometown Food, Chicago, was created last year by Brynwood to acquire a handful of mostly Pillsbury shelf-stable baking products from J.M. Smucker Co., including some Hungry Jack, White Lily, Jim Dandy and Martha White brands.