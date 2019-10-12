/ / / Hometown Food Acquires Two Brands from Hain Celestial

Food Processing

By Dave Fusaro, Editor in Chief

Oct 12, 2019

Hometown Food Co., which was formed in June 2018 by investment firm Brynwood Partners, made a small acquisition in the healthy foods space.

Arrowhead Mills and SunSpire brands were acquired from Hain Celestial Group for $15 million. The transaction includes a manufacturing facility in Hereford, TX and its employees.

Arrowhead Mills makes baking and breakfast products. SunSpire is a producer of "wholesome" chocolates, both chocolate candy and baking chocolate.

Hometown Food, Chicago, was created last year by Brynwood to acquire a handful of mostly Pillsbury shelf-stable baking products from J.M. Smucker Co., including some Hungry Jack, White Lily, Jim Dandy and Martha White brands.

