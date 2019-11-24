/ / / Hormel Retires Tom Day, Elevates Deanna Brady

Tom Day, executive vice president of Hormel Foods Corp.'s Refrigerated Foods division, will retire at the end of the company's first quarter fiscal 2020 (Jan. 31). His replacement will be Deanna Brady, currently group vice president and president of consumer products sales.

With nearly 40 years at the company, Day was a member of the executive committee. As EVP of Refrigerated Foods, he led the company’s largest segment as well as numerous subsidiaries and divisions, including Hormel Foods Foodservice, Hormel Deli Solutions, Meat Products, Fresh Pork and Affiliated Businesses, Burke Corporation and Dan’s Prize.

Brady has been with the company since 1996. P.J. Connor will replace her as Group Vice President and President of Consumer Products Sales; and Tony Hoffman will replace Connor as Vice President and Senior Vice President of Consumer Products Sales.