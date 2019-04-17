Hostess Brands has moved some of its marketing functions to Chicago and has hired a former food industry executive and consultant to handle its marketing.

While corporate headquarters will remain in Kansas City, Mo., Hostess is opening an office devoted to marketing and category management in Chicago. All employees working in that function will be offered a chance to relocate to Chicago, the company said. It did not announce a timeline for opening the Chicago office.

Hostess also announced the hiring of Chad Lusk as senior vice president and chief marketing officer. Lusk was chief marketing officer at the Chamberlain Group, a maker of access products like garage door and commercial door openers. He also has served as senior vice president of marketing for Ferrera Candy Co. and has worked at McKinsey & Co.