/ / / Suddenly, a New CEO at Foster Farms

Dan Huber, a 23-year veteran of poultry producer Foster Farms and its chief operations officer, was promoted to CEO in mid-February following the sudden departure of Laura Flanagan.

Huber, 53, held several leadership positions at Foster Farms since joining the company in 1996. Prior to that, he held sales and management positions within the Oscar Mayer and Kraft Foods organizations.

Flanagan, who became CEO in 2016, "resigned to pursue other opportunities." She earlier worked for ConAgra, General Mills and PepsiCo.

It's been a busy month for Foster Farms. The company announced "a multi-million dollar expansion" of its Livingston, Calif., plant. And there was a report from CNBC that Tyson Foods was in talks about buying privately owned Foster Farms for roughly $2 billion.