/ / / Food Processing Announces 2019 Influential Women in Manufacturing E-Book

Food Processing, and its parent company, Putman Media, are proud to announce the 2019 Influential Women in Manufacturing E-Book is now available for download. You can download the E-Book from this link

The 27 women who joined the ranks of Influential Women in Manufacturing (IWIM) this year were recognized for their change leadership in manufacturing—their risk-embracing work that serves to move the needle on asset management and reliability, digital transformation, workforce development, and other elements critical to ensuring the manufacturing industry's readiness to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow.

Three women from the food and beverage industry were honored in this year's class:

Kate Rome , Rome Grinding Solutions

, Rome Grinding Solutions Ariel Ruble , Tate & Lyle

, Tate & Lyle Kelli Kirchner, Kraft Heinz

This E-Book provides a glimpse into why each of the 27 women being honored have made significant impacts not only to the companies they work for, but also to the workforce as a whole. The E-Book is also only part of how these women are being celebrated.

On October 4, 2019, Rome, Ruble, and Kirchner, will all be in attendance at a ceremony to receive awards as part of the honor of being named a 2019 Influential Woman in Manufacturing. Tickets are still available to attend the luncheon. Be sure to buy your ticket before sales close on September 30, 2019