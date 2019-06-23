/ / / JBS To Spend $95M at Grand Island Beef Plant

JBS USA at the end of May revealed a $95 million expansion project at its Grand Island, Neb., beef production facility. The project includes new, improved animal handling facilities, a temperature-controlled harvest floor and facility reconfiguration designed to improve team member experience, food safety and product quality.

The 107,000-sq.-ft. expansion and facility enhancement already is under way and is anticipated to be completed in early 2021. Operations at Grand Island will continue uninterrupted throughout project execution.

In addition to supplying domestic markets, the facility exports U.S. beef to more than 30 countries around the world, including Canada, Chile, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, Mexico and Singapore, under such brands as 1855 Black Angus, Swift and Swift Black Angus. The expansion project will allow the company to strategically capitalize on increased international demand forecasts for high-quality U.S. beef and value-added beef products.

The plant was built in 1965 by Swift & Co., which JBS acquired in 2007.