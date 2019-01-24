/ / / Food Law Seminar in March

Global law firm Keller and Heckman LLP will be hosting its annual Practical Food Law Seminar March 26-28 in San Francisco. For more than 30 years, the event has offered a comprehensive overview of the applicable statutory and regulatory framework for foods, including dietary supplements.

This year’s program highlights include the latest developments on the Food Safety Modernization Act, strategies for successfully handling FDA inspections and other enforcement actions, understanding food recall procedures, and food import requirements.

In addition, there will be a focus on advertising and promotion, with a particular emphasis on the impact of consumer class actions on product claims, challenging and defending competitive claims, and requirements for claim substantiation, as well as other issues in this arena.

This program has been approved for 17.50 Continuing Legal Education (CLE) hours in the state of California.

For registration, pricing and other event details, contact Mary Katherine Barker (barkermk@khlaw.com) or visit www.khlaw.com/practical-food-law-seminar.