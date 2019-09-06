/ / / Kroger Adds Store Brand Meat Analogues

Kroger is taking a big plunge into private label meat analogue products, introducing a full line of plant-based meat substitutes to its highly successful Simple Truth label.

Simple Truth, which comprises a full range of organic and natural foods, beverages and other products, will roll out meat analogue patties, sausages, ground products, deli slices and more. The products, based on pea protein, will launch this fall.

Kroger is attempting to appeal to “flexitarians,” the large and growing segment of consumers who are trying to significantly limit meat consumption, as well as vegans and vegetarians, said Gil Phipps, Kroger’s vice president of private label brands. Kroger said that Simple Truth meat analogues will sell for less than Beyond Meat and other major analogue brands, but did not specify by how much.

Trader Joe’s has had a brand of vegetarian burgers for years, but Kroger is among the few major supermarket chains, if not the only one, to introduce a complete line of meat analogues in private label.