/ / / Lamb Weston Completes Plant Expansion

Lamb Weston has completed a fifth processing line at its potato processing facility in Hermiston, Ore., increasing its capacity by about 300 million pounds per year.

The company held a grand opening June 21 for the new line, which will add about 170 full-time jobs. The plant produces french fries, tater tots and other frozen potato products.

The expansion cost about $250 million. Under a deal with local authorities, Lamb Weston will pay a fee of $1 million a year for 15 years in lieu of property taxes. The money will help pay for a reservoir and water main extension to support real estate development.