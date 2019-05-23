/ / / Litehouse To Acquire Sky Valley Foods

Litehouse Inc., maker of refrigerated salad dressings, today (May 23) announced an agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of Sky Valley Foods, effective June 1. Sky Valley specializes in organic shelf-stable dressings, condiments, marinades and sauces under the Organicville and Sky Valley brands.

Financial terms were not disclosed. In addition to the product line extensions, Litehouse, based in Sandpoint, Idaho, gets a manufacturing presence on the East Coast: Sky Valley's 132,000-sq.-ft. manufacturing facility in Danville, Va. Litehouse also has facilities in Michigan and Utah.

Sky Valley Foods founder Rachel Kruse will join the Litehouse team.

“For some time Litehouse has been looking to offer products that could be sold in the center aisles of the grocery store," said Kelly Prior, who just became president of Litehouse in February. The employee-owned company was one of Food Processing's 2018 R&D Teams of the Year.