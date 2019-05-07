/ / / Mars Shifts Its C-Suite

Mars Inc. has announced two senior management shifts, one promotion and one new hire, for its pet nutrition and Mars Wrigley North America units.

Tracey Massey has been promoted to global president for Mars Pet Nutrition, a division of Mars Petcare, effective June 3. Massey, a veteran of more than 20 years with the company, had been Mars Wrigley North America regional president.

Replacing her at Mars Wrigley will be Anton Vincent, currently CEO of Greencore Group plc, a manufacturer of convenience foods.

Massey had been part of the Petcare division during her tenure at Mars. “It has been a true privilege to lead Mars Wrigley North America for the last five years,” Massey said in a statement. “I am thrilled however to be coming back to Petcare, and to join our amazingly passionate associates to bring our brands to pets and pet owners around the world.”