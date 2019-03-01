/ / / Martha Stewart Enters the Cannabis Business

Canopy Growth announced on February 28, it has entered into a partnership with Martha Stewart. The media mogul and lifestyle brand creator will serve in an advisory role to the company, which develops products specific to hemp-derived CBD.

According to a release, Canopy Growth reports it will invest between $100 and $150 million in a hemp industrial park in New York State with an intended purpose of being the Company’s first hemp facility in the United States.

Stewart, who gained fame through Martha Stewart Omnimedia and her numerous business ventures, including publishing, merchandising, e-commerce, and broadcasting found another recipe for broadcasting success with the Potluck Dinner Party TV Show, which she co-hosts with Snoop Dogg on VH1TV.

As an advocate for animals, one of Stewarts first collaborations will be with Canopy Growth will be product development for pet food products.

“I am delighted to establish this partnership with Canopy Growth and share with them the knowledge I have gained after years of experience in the subject of living," Stewart said in a stement. “I’m especially looking forward to our first collaboration together, which will offer sensible products for people’s beloved pets.”

