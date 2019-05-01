/ / / McCain Plans $300 Million French Fry Expansion in Washington

McCain Foods USA Inc. announced a $300 million investment in its Othello, Wash., potato processing facility. This 170,000-sq.-ft. expansion will add another battered and conventional french fry processing line to the company's production capabilities in the U.S. and create an anticipated 180 jobs.

“It quickly follows other McCain capacity investments, helping to meet the continued demand for McCain products and builds toward a strong, sustainable future in manufacturing and agriculture,” said Jeff DeLapp, North America president of parent McCain Foods Ltd. of Canada.

McCain claims to be the world’s largest producer of frozen french fries.

The added capacity will require an approximate 11,000 additional acres, sourced from local potato growers in the region, and follows a similar expansion in Burley, Idaho, to service U.S. and global markets.

Construction will begin this month with anticipated completion in early 2021. The expansion also brings environmental efficiencies, reducing the facility’s carbon footprint while doubling its production, underlining McCain’s commitment to sustainability.