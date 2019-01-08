/ / / Mondelēz to Leave Chicago Suburb for City

Mondelēz International, the baked goods/snack maker of Oreo cookies and Ritz crackers, is moving into Chicago from the suburbs.

Mondelēz has announced plans to move from Deerfield, a northern suburb of Chicago, to three floors of a five-story office building now under construction in the city’s near northwest side. All 330 of the company’s current corporate employees will make the move, according to a report in the Chicago Tribune.

In moving the Chicago’s suburbs to the city, Mondelēz is following the lead of several food companies, including its one-time parent, Kraft Heinz, which made the move about three years ago. The relocation is scheduled for the spring of 2020.