Mondelēz to Leave Chicago Suburb for City
Jan 08, 2019
Mondelēz International, the baked goods/snack maker of Oreo cookies and Ritz crackers, is moving into Chicago from the suburbs.
Mondelēz has announced plans to move from Deerfield, a northern suburb of Chicago, to three floors of a five-story office building now under construction in the city’s near northwest side. All 330 of the company’s current corporate employees will make the move, according to a report in the Chicago Tribune.
In moving the Chicago’s suburbs to the city, Mondelēz is following the lead of several food companies, including its one-time parent, Kraft Heinz, which made the move about three years ago. The relocation is scheduled for the spring of 2020.
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments