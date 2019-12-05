/ / / Nestlé Introduces Faux Meat Lasagna, Pizza

Nestlé will roll out meat-analogue versions of two of its top-selling frozen foods: Stouffer’s lasagna and DiGiorno pizza.

The products will be made with analogue ground beef from Sweet Earth, the meat-substitute company acquired by Nestlé two years ago. It will be rolled out on Amazon Fresh in the spring, and Nestlé is in talks with retail partners to expand the rollout, a source told Forbes.

Consumers have a chance today (Dec. 5) to get a free sample of the products at a dedicated website, TryItMeatless.com.

Nestlé is aiming at “flexitarians,” consumers who are interested in meat substitutes without giving up meat. According to Nielsen data, 98% of household that buy meat analogue products also buy meat.