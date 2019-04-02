/ / / Newly Weds Foods Plant Engulfed in Fire

Fire has engulfed the Newly Weds Food plant on Chicago's Northwest side this evening. The 4-Alarm Fire started shortly after 5 p.m. Chicago time.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, no one has been injured or hurt in the fire , nor is it considered a hazardous materials situation.

Newly Weds, which produces batters, breading, seasonings, and more for food manufacturers, is located on North Keeler Avenue and West Wrightwood Avenue in the Kelvyn Park neighborhood.

According to numerous new outlets in the Chicago area, firefighters could be seen on the roof trying to extinguish the flames as engines on the street arched ladders to the top of the building.