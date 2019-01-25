/ / / OSHA Changes Injury Reporting Rule

The Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) has formalized a rule change that scales back the amount of information businesses must post online regarding workplace injuries.

Under the Obama administration, OSHA had required a businesses with 250 or more employees to put a detailed log, plus incident reports, of all onsite occurrences that resulted in worker injuries. The new rule requires only a summary description of the incident to be posted.

OSHA had been operating under the new rule in practice for at least six months, but the publication in the Federal Register makes it official starting Feb. 25.

“These actions together will allow OSHA to improve enforcement targeting and compliance assistance, decrease burden on employers, and protect worker privacy and safety,” the agency said in its Federal Register notice.