/ / / PepsiCo to Buy Stake in Chinese Natural Food Firm

PepsiCo is buying a large stake in a Chinese natural food company, in a bid to increase its presence both in healthier products and in China.

PepsiCo announced July 26 that it is obtaining a 26% share of Natural Food International, a Hong Kong-based provider of traditional Chinese natural foods. The investment totals $131 million.

Natural Food International’s products include powders made from black sesame, chia seeds, goji berries and other ingredients. It had revenue of $260 million last year.

The deal comes on the heels of PepsiCo’s purchase of South African company Pioneer Foods, a maker of grain-based products, juices and other foods.