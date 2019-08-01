Food Processing

PepsiCo to Buy Stake in Chinese Natural Food Firm

By Pan Demetrakakes, Senior Editor

Aug 01, 2019

PepsiCo is buying a large stake in a Chinese natural food company, in a bid to increase its presence both in healthier products and in China.

PepsiCo announced July 26 that it is obtaining a 26% share of Natural Food International, a Hong Kong-based provider of traditional Chinese natural foods. The investment totals $131 million.

Natural Food International’s products include powders made from black sesame, chia seeds, goji berries and other ingredients. It had revenue of $260 million last year.

The deal comes on the heels of PepsiCo’s purchase of South African company Pioneer Foods, a maker of grain-based products, juices and other foods.

