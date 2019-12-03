/ / / PepsiCo Buys Popcorn Snack Maker

PepsiCo has made an agreement to acquire BFY Brands, a maker of nationally distributed popcorn-based and other better-for-you snacks. Terms were not disclosed.

BFY’s flagship product is PopCorners, a line of popped corn snacks with 130 or fewer calories per serving. It also produces crisps made from ingredients including soybean, cassava, kale, beets and cauliflower.

The deal includes BFY’s manufacturing plants in Middletown and Liberty, N.Y. BFY, which employs 750 people, was formed when a company funded by a private equity firm combined Medora Snacks LLC and Ideal Snacks Holding Corp. BFY will be folded into PepsiCo’s Frito-Lay division.