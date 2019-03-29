The head of PepsiCo’s food operations, who ascended to that position just three months ago, is leaving to head Albertsons, the supermarket giant.

Vivek Sankaran will leave PepsiCo April 12 to become CEO of Albertsons, which operates food and drug stores under 20 banners. He became head of PepsiCo Foods North America, which comprises Frito-Lay and Quaker Oats, in late December, following the retirement of PepsiCo North America CEO Albert Carey.

Sankaran will be succeeded by Steven Williams, who is being promoted from senior vice president and chief commercial officer for Frito-Lay’s U.S. operations.