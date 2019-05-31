/ / / Perdue Buys Grass-Fed Beef Firm

Perdue Farms has acquired Panorama Meats, the nation’s top producer of grass-fed beef, adding to its portfolio of premium and specialty meat brands.

Panorama Meats, comprising close to 50 family-owned ranches in seven states, will be the first beef company in the Perdue Premium Meat Company unit. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Perdue Premium Meat Company also includes Coleman Natural, which markets poultry and processed meats, and Niman Ranch, Prairie Grove and Sioux-Preme Packing Co., all of which process pork.

Panorama Meats is the largest U.S.-based supplier of grass-fed beef, a category that has grown 16-fold in sales since 2012. About three-quarters of the grass-fed beef sold in the U.S. comes from overseas.