/ / / Peter Brown New COO at Butterball

Butterball LLC in March hired Peter Brown as its chief operating officer. He will report to President and Chief Executive Officer Jay Jandrain.

Brown brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in both the retail and foodservice marketplaces, and most recently was president/COO of High Liner Foods, a seafood company based in New Hampshire. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in food science from California Polytechnic State University.

Butterball operates six turkey processing facilities.