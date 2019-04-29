/ / / ‘Pioneer Woman’ Partners with Kraft Heinz

“Pioneer Woman” Ree Drummond, a cookbook author with a popular blog and a show on the Food Network, is rolling out a line of condiments and sauces in conjunction with Kraft Heinz.

With labels and lids in her signature gingham, “Pioneer Woman” ranch dips/dressings and barbecue sauces are now available. The dressings, which come in Frontier and Spicy Southwestern flavors, have a suggested retail price of $3.29 per 12-ounce bottle, while the barbecue sauces, in frontier, apple brown sugar, peach whiskey and honey habanero, retail for $2.99 per 15.5-ounce jar. They will soon be joined by a line of “Pioneer Woman” pasta sauces.

This is far from Drummond’s first venture into retail branding. She rolled out a line of frozen breakfasts and side dishes sold exclusively through Walmart late last year, and she also lends her name to durable goods including bedding and cookware.