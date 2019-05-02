/ / / Post Holdings Buys TreeHouse Cereal Business

Post Holdings added to its lineup of private label ready-to-eat breakfast cereal with the acquisition of the cereal business of TreeHouse Foods.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The TreeHouse cereal business had sales of approximately $260 million last year. The deal includes three manufacturing plants, in Michigan, Nevada and Ohio. About 400 hourly and 100 salaries employees are expected to transfer from TreeHouse to Post.

TreeHouse had bought the cereal business in 2016 from Conagra Brands. The transaction will add to Post’s portfolio of private-label cereal and other products, which includes previous acquisitions of MOM Brands and Weetabix.