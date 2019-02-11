Kelly Prior Named Permanent President of Litehouse Foods
Feb 11, 2019
Refrigerated salad dressing-maker Litehouse Inc., Sandpoint, Idaho, has permanently made Kelly Prior company president.
Prior, who had been CFO, was named interim president last November when longtime President/CEO Jim Frank announced he was retiring. The board of directors said they were undertaking a nationwide search for a new leader.
Prior, 46, joined Litehouse in 2002, became CFO by 2005 and added the title of executive vice president in 2010. During his tenure at Litehouse, he was instrumental in taking Litehouse from a family owned business to a 100 percent employee-owned company.
