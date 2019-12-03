/ / / American Egg Board Offers 'Made with Real Eggs' Seal

The American Egg Board has created a "Made with REAL Eggs" seal food processors can use on packaged goods to positively communicate the use of U.S.-produced eggs and egg ingredients versus substitutes processed from other ingredients.

Use of the seal is free, compliments of the American Egg Board, but users need to register and get the download of the seal.

"Consumers of all ages are looking for fresh, real ingredients. In fact, seven in 10 Americans want to know and understand the ingredient list on products, while 20% are most influenced by ‘real’ ingredients when deciding on food and beverage purchases," Phaedra Ruffalo, senior director of market development at the American Egg Board, said, quoting Innova Market Insights research.

"Eggs are a well understood and welcome ingredient on food labels."

There actually are two certification seals, the other for use on foodservice menus. Both seals are available in color and black & white. These file formats are available: AI, EPS, JPG, PNG and TIFF.

The requirements are pretty simple: "No imitations. No substitutes. Made in the U.S.A.," says Ruffalo. "This ensures eggs and egg ingredients are produced under U.S. government food safety protocols versus imported eggs and egg ingredients, which are not. And it supports U.S. egg producers."

AEB does have other requirements for using the symbols. More information is available at www.aeb.org/made-with-real-eggs or by emailing the organization at madewithrealeggs@aeb.org.