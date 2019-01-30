/ / / Reusable Packaging Home Delivery to Debut

Nestlé and Mondelēz International are participating in a recycling program that involves picking up reusable containers at consumers’ houses once they’re done with them.

The program is called the Loop Initiative and will be administered by recycling specialist TerraCycle. It is due to debut soon in New York and Paris, with launches planned in additional markets throughout 20149 and into 2020. Nestlé will use it for double-walled metal containers for its Häagen-Dazs ice cream, and Mondelēz for metal canisters for Milka cookies, cakes and chocolate bars.

Under the Loop Initiative, TerraCycle delivers products to shoppers’ front doors and collects the empty packaging once the product is consumed.

“With Loop, consumers can now buy branded products delivered in packaging that is specifically designed to be more durable, reusable or fully recyclable,” says TerraCycle founder Tom Szaky.