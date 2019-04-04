Reese’s War Asks Consumers to Pick: Chocolate or Peanut Butter?
Apr 04, 2019
Peanut butter and chocolate make a great team. But who’s the star?
That’s what Hershey is trying to find out. In mid-April, two tweaks to its iconic Reese’s candy will reach consumers nationwide: “chocolate lovers” and “peanut butter lovers.” The former will have a thicker chocolate shell; the latter, a peanut-butter top and an extra portion of peanut butter in the center.
The new versions were introduced in a pop-up store in New York City in late March. Instead of taking cash, the pop-up asked consumers to trade in “something they loved.” They will go on sale soon in a limited-edition release; a Hershey’s rep told a writer for the Today Show that the company expects to run out by mid-July.
