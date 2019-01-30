/ / / Report: Tesco to Scale Back Fresh Food

Tesco, the beleaguered UK grocer, soon will cut back on its fresh food offerings in an attempt to save money, a British newspaper reports.

An article in the Guardian says that cost-cutting measures at Tesco are expected to include closing meat, fish and deli counters and scaling back bakeries. The point would be to save labor costs by eliminating thousands of jobs.

If the plan goes through, it would be part of a series of massive job cuts instituted since 2014, when an accounting scandal regarding inaccurate reporting of revenue engulfed Britain’s largest private employer. The Guardian quoted an analyst as saying that the move will likely alienate shoppers and tarnish Tesco’s “aura of being a fresh food grocer.”